Jul 24, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Integra LifeSciences Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mike Beaulieu. Please go ahead, sir.
Michael Beaulieu -
Thank you, Audra. Good morning, and thank you for joining the Integra LifeSciences Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call are Peter Arduini, President and Chief Executive Officer; Glenn Coleman, Chief Operating Officer; Carrie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer and Sravan Emany, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Treasury and Investor Relations.
Earlier this morning, we issued a press release announcing our second quarter 2019 financial results. The release and corresponding earnings presentation, which we will reference during the call, are available at integralife.com under Investors, Events & Presentations in the file named Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Presentation. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that many of the statements made during this call may be considered forward
Q2 2019 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...