Sep 09, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

David Ryan Lewis - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Let's go ahead and get started here. My name is David Lewis, Medical Device Analyst for Morgan Stanley. It's my pleasure to have with us here, as we progress through the morning in our first day of our conference, Integra Lifesciences.



And we've got 2 members of management, Peter Arduini, CEO; and Carrie Anderson, recently hired CFO. So we're going to jump right into it. Once again, please go to Morgan Stanley research disclosures website to see fun and familiar facts about me.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MDSo Pete, I want to move right into a soup question. You've talked about this business as a 5% to 7% grower for a prolonged period of time. We didn't see that level of growth in '17, '18 or the early part here of '19. What has held the company back in terms of getting into that sort of 5% to 7% profile?- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation - President, CEO & Director