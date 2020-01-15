Jan 15, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Robert Justin Marcus - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Hello, everyone. I'm Robbie Marcus, the medical device analyst here at JPMorgan. I'm very happy to introduce our next speaker, Pete Arduini, the CEO of Integra LifeSciences. Pete?



Peter J. Arduini - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Robbie. Good afternoon, everyone. I hope everyone's doing well. I'll start off with giving a little bit of an overview. We have some safe harbor statements here as well as I'll be using some non-GAAP financial metrics to talk a little bit about our numbers.



Integra by the numbers, for those that may not know the company that well, we are a company that, based on our 2019 numbers, roughly about $1.5 billion of revenue, of which 65% is in our Codman Specialty Surgical business, which is a combination of specialty instrumentation as well as a broad array of products that a neurosurgeon would use on a regular basis. And then 35% of the business is our Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies business. The