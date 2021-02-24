Feb 24, 2021 / 07:25PM GMT

Joanne Karen Wuensch - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD



Well, everybody, welcome back. We have now moved on to Integra LifeSciences. We were talking just before the session started, how I've been covering Integra LifeSciences the entire time remotely. And so it's nice to be able to see everybody's face, and I wish I was seeing everybody who's listening to this face also, but this is the world that we live in.



So anyway, Carrie, let's get started. You became the CFO of Integra, I think in June of 2019.



Carrie L. Anderson - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer



That's right.



Joanne Karen Wuensch - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD



So you've been there about, call it, almost 2 years. What have you seen? What's been the greatest surprise? And what has been sort of like a hmm, didn't know that when I was coming in and wish I had.



Carrie L. Anderson - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

