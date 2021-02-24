Feb 24, 2021 / 07:25PM GMT
Joanne Karen Wuensch - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD
Well, everybody, welcome back. We have now moved on to Integra LifeSciences. We were talking just before the session started, how I've been covering Integra LifeSciences the entire time remotely. And so it's nice to be able to see everybody's face, and I wish I was seeing everybody who's listening to this face also, but this is the world that we live in.
So anyway, Carrie, let's get started. You became the CFO of Integra, I think in June of 2019.
Carrie L. Anderson - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer
That's right.
Joanne Karen Wuensch - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD
So you've been there about, call it, almost 2 years. What have you seen? What's been the greatest surprise? And what has been sort of like a hmm, didn't know that when I was coming in and wish I had.
Carrie L. Anderson - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer
Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp at Citi Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools, & HCIT Virtual Conference Transcript
Feb 24, 2021 / 07:25PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...