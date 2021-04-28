Apr 28, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Michael Beaulieu - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation - Director of IR



Michael Beaulieu - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation - Director of IR

Thank you, David. Good morning, and thank you for joining the Integra LifeSciences First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call are Peter Arduini, President and Chief Executive Officer; Glenn Coleman, Chief Operating Officer; and Carrie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter 2021 financial results.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that many of the statements made during this call may be considered forward