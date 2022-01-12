Jan 12, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Good afternoon. I'm Robbie Marcus, the med tech analyst at JPMorgan. Very happy to have Integra as our next company presenting. We're going to have Glenn Coleman start off, COO. We're going to have Jan De Witte do presentation afterwards, new CEO. And then Carrie Anderson, the CFO, is going to join us afterwards for some Q&A.



So with that, Glenn, if you just want to make sure you're not on mute, and I'll turn it over to you.



Glenn G. Coleman - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation - Executive VP & COO



Great. Thank you, Robbie. Good afternoon, everyone. We are delighted to be here this afternoon. As Robbie mentioned, I'm Glenn Coleman, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Integra. With me today is our new President and Chief Executive Officer, Jan De Witte. He's going to give an update on his first month at Integra and our strategic priorities.



So if you go to the next slide, please. But first, please know our safe harbor disclosure. As it