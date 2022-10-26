Oct 26, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Integra LifeSciences Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. My name is Caroline, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over the call to your host, Chris Ward, Senior Director, Investor Relations, to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Chris Ward -
Thank you, Caroline. Good morning, and thank you for joining the Integra LifeSciences Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call are Jan De Witte, President and Chief Executive Officer; Carrie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer.
Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our third quarter 2022 financial results. The release and corresponding earnings presentation, which we will feature during the call, are available at integralife.com under Investors, Events and Presentations and a file named Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Presentation.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that many of the statements made during this call may be considered forward
Q3 2022 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 26, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...