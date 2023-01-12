Jan 12, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT
Robert Justin Marcus - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Robbie Marcus, the med tech analyst at JPMorgan. Very happy to have our next session with Integra LifeSciences, bringing up Jan De Witte, the new CEO for a presentation, and then we'll do some questions and answers.
Jan De Witte - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Okay. Thank you, Robbie. As he said, I'm Jan de Witte, still a relatively fresh new CEO of Integra LifeSciences. I'm here with Carrie Anderson, our CFO. She's going to join me up here for the Q&A together with Robbie after.
But first things first, our safe harbor disclosure reminded that some of the statements I'll be making are forward-looking.
But let's get started. I think that many of you here in the room or on the webcast follow Integra for several years. I do hope that there are some people who do not know Integra that well and come away after this presentation as excited as I am about the potential of Integra LifeSciences.
