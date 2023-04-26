Apr 26, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Chris Ward -



Thank you, Norma. Good morning, and thank you for joining the Integra LifeSciences First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call this morning is Jan De Witte, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mathieu Aussermeier, Vice President of FP&A, Investor Relations and Treasurer; and Jeff Mosebrook, Principal Accounting Officer.



Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter 2023 financial results. The release and corresponding earnings presentation, which we will reference during the call, are available at integralife.com under Investors, Events and Presentations and a file named First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Presentation.



Before we begin,