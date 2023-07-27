Jul 27, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Christopher Ward -



Thank you, Lisa. Good morning, and thank you for joining the Integra LifeSciences Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call this morning are Jan De Witte, President and Chief Executive Officer; Lea Knight, Chief Financial Officer; and Mathieu Aussermeier, Vice President of Corporate FP&A, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Yesterday evening, we issued a press release announcing our second quarter 2023 financial results. The release and corresponding earnings presentation, which we will reference during the call, are available at integralife.com under Investors, Events and Presentations and a file named Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Presentation.



