Oct 25, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Integra LifeSciences Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Chris Ward, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Christopher Ward -



Thank you, Justin. Good morning, and thank you for joining the Integra LifeSciences Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call are Jan De Witte, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lea Knight, Chief Financial Officer.



This morning, we issued a press release announcing our third quarter 2023 financial results. The release and corresponding earnings presentation, which we will reference during the call, are available in integralife.com under the Investor, Events and Presentations in a file named Third Quarter 2023 presentation.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that many of the statements made during this call may be considered forward-looking statements.