Integra Lifesciences Holdings To Acquire Acclarent Transcript

Dec 13, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Thank you, Norma, and welcome, everyone. We appreciate you joining on short notice to review today's exciting announcement that Integra LifeSciences has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Acclarent ENT business from Johnson & Johnson. The release and corresponding presentation, which we will reference during the call, are available at integralife.com under Investors, Events and Presentations.



Joining me on the call this morning are Jan De Witte, President and Chief Executive Officer; Lea Knight, Chief Financial Officer; and Mike McBreen, Executive Vice President and President of Codman Specialty Surgical. Jan and Mike will provide a high-level overview and the strategic highlights after which, we'll open the call for Q&A.



