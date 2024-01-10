Jan 10, 2024 / 06:30PM GMT

Robert Justin Marcus - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Get started here. I'm Robbie Marcus, the med tech analyst at JPMorgan. Really happy to introduce the CEO of Integra, Jan De Witte. Jan will do the presentation, then we'll do some Q&A after.



Jan De Witte - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Perfect. Thank you, Robbie. I'm Jan De Witte, the CEO of Integra LifeSciences. With me here is Lea Knight, our CFO. Together, we'll cover with Rob the Q&A.



First things first, our safe harbor disclosure. As a reminder that some comments during this presentation are going to be forward-looking. So let's get started. I know many of you, when I look through the room, have been following Integra for many years. Also see quite a number of new faces and I hope that we have more on the webcast that don't know us that well. And I hope that you will come away as excited as we are as a management team about Integra's future opportunities. And so I'm going to take a bit of time taking us through the