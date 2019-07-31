Half Year 2019 IMAX China Holding Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the IMAX China's Half Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stephen Davidson, Global Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Stephen C. Davidson - IMAX Corporation - Head of IR



Thanks, Steve. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on IMAX China's Half Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today is our Chairman, Richard Gelfond; CEO, Jiande Chen; and Jim Athanasopoulos, our CFO and COO, who have prepared remarks. Also joining us is Megan Colligan, President, IMAX Entertainment; and via telephone we have Karen Chan, our new Vice President of Investor Relations from IMAX China. For the purpose of this call, all financial figures will be provided in U.S. dollars, unless stated otherwise. Furthermore, the financials we provide to you today will follow IFRS accounting standards, which may differ in some respects to U.S. GAAP.



I would also like to