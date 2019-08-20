Half Year 2019 Implenia AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2019 / 07:15AM GMT

Silvan Merki - Implenia AG - Chief Communication Officer



Good morning, and welcome to the analyst conference according to the half year result 2019 of Implenia. My name is Silvan Merki in the function of Chief Communications Officer.



Before we start with the conference, first, I would like to draw your attention on our disclaimers that you find presented here and on the slides also published on implenia.com.



During this conference, forward-looking statements may be made. Such statements involve certain risks that could not be predicted with reasonable assurance. Implenia assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.



Second, at the end, you will be able to ask questions.