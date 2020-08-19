Half Year 2020 Implenia AG Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 19, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* AndrÃ© Wyss

Implenia AG - CEO

* Marco Dirren

Implenia AG - CFO

* Silvan Merki

Implenia AG - Chief Communications Officer



Silvan Merki - Implenia AG - Chief Communications Officer



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the analyst and media webcast according to the half year report 2020 of Implenia. My name is Silvan Merki in the function of Chief Communications Officer.



We will hold our presentation in English. However, you are kindly invited to ask your questions via our chat function directly and during or after the presentation in this webcast. You could do it in English or in German, whatever you feel more comfortable with. We are collecting your questions, and we'll answer them after the presentation.



Before we start with the conference, first, I would like to draw your attention on our disclaimer that you find presented here.