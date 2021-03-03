Full Year 2020 Implenia AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Silvan Merki - Implenia AG - Chief Communications Officer



Good morning, and welcome to Implenia's Media and Analyst Conference. We are happy to have you here. My name is Silvan Merki, Chief Communications Officer of Implenia. We will hold our presentation in English. However, during and after the presentation, you are kindly invited to ask your questions either in English or German via chat function already now and after our presentation during the Q&A session.



And now let me hand over to Implenia's CEO, AndrÃ© Wyss. AndrÃ©?



AndrÃ©Wyss - Implenia AG - CEO



Thank you, Silvan. Also a welcome from my side. Before I go into details, I would like to highlight a few points. 2020 had been a year of significant challenges and transformation. The COVID-19 pandemic led to partly