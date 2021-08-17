Half Year 2021 Implenia AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Silvan Merki - Implenia AG - Chief Communications Officer



Good morning, and welcome to Implenia's Media and Analyst conference regarding our 2021 half year results. We are happy to have you here in our call. My name is Silvan Merki, Chief Communications Officer of Implenia. (Operator Instructions).



Before we start, I would like to first draw your attention to our disclaimer that you find presented here. One second remark, you will find our media release and the slides we are going to present today already published on our website, implenia.com.



And now let us begin with our presentation. Let me hand over to Implenia's CEO, AndrÃ© Wyss. AndrÃ©?



AndrÃ©Wyss - Implenia AG - CEO



Thank you, Silvan. Also, welcome from my side. As you know, we are transforming our company with an increased focus on complex projects and therefore, create and build how we live, work and move. Our goal is to achieve highest value for our customers with sustainable profitability levels for Implenia, and by applying our deep construction and real estate