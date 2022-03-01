Full Year 2021 Implenia AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Silvan Merki - Implenia AG - Chief Communications Officer



Good morning, and welcome to Implenia's Media and Analyst Conference regarding our 2021 Annual Results. We are glad to have you here in our call. My name is Silvan Merki, Chief Communications Officer of Implenia. We will hold our presentation in English, and you are kindly invited to ask your questions via chat function already now and also after our presentation. We are looking forward to answering your questions after the presentation.



And now let us begin with our presentation. I'll hand over to Implenia's CEO, AndrÃ© Wyss. AndrÃ©?



AndrÃ©Wyss - Implenia AG - CEO



Thank you, Silvan. Good morning, everyone, and also welcome from my side. 2021 has been a good year for Implenia. We have made significant progress in our strategy execution and are far advanced with the