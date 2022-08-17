Half Year 2022 Implenia AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Silvan Merki - Implenia AG - Chief Communications Officer



(technical difficulty)



AndrÃ©Wyss - Implenia AG - CEO



(inaudible) Yes, we can say that the market is really challenging. But we are doing quite well in this challenging market. We have to look forward and we have to project and analyze our environment well to risk management, but we can do that and we can really guarantee that also for the future.



So we also improved the equity ratio. This was positive and the cash flow could be significantly increased.



In the first half year, we could also improve the cash flow. So Implenia will be strengthened after this transformation process. So the transformation is now completed. It's seen as completed, no onetime effect for 2022 and the future are to be expected.



So with our 4 divisions, we are well positioned and we also -- we can face good big projects and with our Value Assurance process, we are on the right track. We're working on our innovation processes and our culture and our attitude to face challenges of a