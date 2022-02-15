Sanoma Oyj CEO Interview with Inderes Oyj Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / NTS GMT

Petri Gostowski - Inderes Oyj - Analyst



Sanoma published Q4 and full year 2021 results last Friday. And with me here, I have Sanoma's CEO, Susan Duinhoven.If we start looking back at 2021, how would you grade Sanoma's financial performance and strategic execution?



Questions and Answers:

- Sanoma Oyj - President & CEOYes. I must say, I was quite happy with 2021, how it's all in all played out. I think it was a good year for Sanoma, with very strong growth, both on the net sales and on the profitability. And what we were -- particularly proud of is the organic growth. The growth through acquisition, of course, the Santillana acquisition played well to our growth. But the organic growth of 7% in both businesses, both Learning and Media Finland, we were very happy with. And achieved the resilience of this business throughout the whole of the corona pandemic. That we've managed to get through and also with good improved profitability. If you look at the strategic execution, then for us, it was, of course, particularly important to have these