InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB Investor Call Transcript

Jun 01, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Jenny Sundqvist - InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB(publ)-CEO



Welcome, everyone. So I will start off. Hello, I'm Jenny, I'm the CEO of InDex Pharmaceuticals. And we have called for this meeting today because last night, we signed a licensing agreement for the registration and commercialization of cobitolimod with Viatris Japan, and we want to give you some more insights into that agreement.



I also want to say that this meeting is going to be recorded. So if you are not comfortable with that, then please the call and we can answer your questions in another [platform]. So if we can get to the next slide, forward looking statements, as you know, there are risks associated with investing. Our mission, as you also know, is significantly improve lives of patients suffering from immunological disorders and that's what we are doing here today with cobitolimod.



So to the next slide, so a bit of background to where we started out that led up to this agreement. As you know, we have cobitolimod being evaluated in our global Phase 3 program. The Phase 3 program