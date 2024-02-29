Feb 29, 2024 / 02:10PM GMT

George Leon Staphos - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD and Co-Sector Head in Equity Research



International Paper is here to present again. Mark Sutton is here and will be making formal remarks. Also in the room are Tim Nicholls and the Investor Relations team as well. Obviously Tim Nicholls is Chief Financial Officer of the company. Mark became Chairman of the IP Board of Directors January 2015 and CEO of the company in November of 2014. Prior to that, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of the company and basically has spent his entire working career at International Paper to very great effect.



Again, we are honored to hear Mark, stage is yours. Everybody join me in welcoming you, Mark Sutton of International Paper.



Mark Stephan Sutton - International Paper Company - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, George, and very happy to be here at this conference, and thank you all that are here in the live audience for your interest in International Paper. And for those of you that are on the webcast. As George said, I do have a few prepared remarks.