Q1 2019 Instalco Intressenter AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Per SjÃ¶strand - Instalco Intressenter AB(publ)-Founder - President & CEO



Thank you very much, and I also want to say welcome to this presentation of Instalco's quarter 1 report. And my name is, as you heard, Per SjÃ¶strand, I'm CEO of Instalco. And with me, I have Lotta SjÃ¶gren, our CFO, as usual.



We start with Slide 2. And here, you can see it shows a brief overview of Instalco. And of course, I'm pleased to report that we now have reached sales in excess of SEK 4.5 billion on a 12-month rolling basis. We are around 60 companies today and a total of more than 2,000 employees. You can also see that we have an LTM adjusted EBITA margin of 8.5%., and our order backlog is high.



So I think with that, we can go to Slide 3. And there's -- has been a very, very rapid growth in the Nordic installation market for some time. You can see that upper left on the slide. Now however, I think it's starting to level off, and in some regions, the rate of growth will likely slow down. But as I said, it's important to remember that the drop