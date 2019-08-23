Q2 2019 Instalco AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Per SjÃ¶strand - Instalco AB(publ)-Founder - President & CEO



Thank you very much, and I also want to welcome you to this presentation of Instalco's quarter 2 report for 2019. As you heard at the introduction, my name is Per SjÃ¶strand, I'm CEO of Instalco. And during this presentation, as always, I'll be assisted by our CFO, Lotta SjÃ¶gren.



And let's move to Slide #2, showing a brief overview of Instalco company. And of course, I'm now pleased to report that we have reached sales of more than SEK 4.5 billion, it's on a 12-month rolling basis. We have now 60 companies and in total almost 2,500 employees. You can also see there that we have an adjusted EBITA of 8.4%.



Moving to the next slide, little bit about the market and we will say that the total value of the Nordic market is more than