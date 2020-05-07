Q1 2020 Instalco AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Per Sjostrand - Instalco AB(publ)-Founder - President & CEO



Thank you. Thank you very much. And first of all, of course, very welcome, everyone, to this presentation of Instalco's quarter 1 report for 2020. My name is, as you heard, Per Sjostrand, and I'm CEO at Instalco. I hope you can hear me well despite the fact that I'm sitting at home, on the second floor. It's very hot in here, but I hope you can follow us.



Starting, of course, with Slide #1. And as you can see here, we now reach sales of -- we have reached sales of more than SEK 6 billion on a 12-month rolling basis. We have more than 70 companies and in total more than 3,000 employees. We also -- you can see, we have a strong order backlog, and we also have an adjusted EBITDA margin, 8.8%, which is very high.



So we can go on to Slide #2 with the quarter 1