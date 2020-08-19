Half Year 2020 Instalco AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Per Sjostrand; and Fredrik Trahn, Head of IR. Please begin the meeting.



Per Sjostrand - Instalco AB(publ)-Founder - President & CEO



Okay. Thank you very much, and welcome to this presentation of our quarter 2 report for 2020. As you heard, my name is Per Sjostrand, CEO at Instalco. Fredrik Trahn is with me. Robin Boheman, our CFO, is also available. He became a father a couple of days ago, so I gave a couple of days for free. So -- but he can join in if there is some tricky questions about the figures.



And we can go to Slide #2 and a short brief presentation of Instalco. We call ourselves a leading installation group in the markets of Sweden, Norway and Finland, a pan-Nordic group. Our main area of operation is installation and service of heating and plumbing, electrical, ventilation and cooling systems. It also includes constructing in these areas. So we often work in