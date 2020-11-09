Nine Months 2020 Instalco AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Per Sjostrand - Instalco AB(publ)-Founder - President & CEO



Thank you very much. And first of all, welcome to this presentation of our Q3 report for 2020. And my name is Per Sjostrand. And as you heard, with me is Robin Boheman and Fredrik Trahn.



We can start Slide #2 and just a short update on us. We are one of the leading installation groups in the markets of the Nordic countries, Sweden, Norway and Finland. Our main area of operation is installation and service of heating and plumbing, electrical, ventilation and cooling systems in all types of buildings. We have also started up installation consulting services in order to integrate the design work in our ordinary business. And the group now consists of almost 80 subsidiaries and just over 3,600 employees