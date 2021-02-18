Full Year 2020 Instalco AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Instalco Q4 reports 2020. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Per Sjostrand; and CFO, Robin Boheman. Please begin your meeting.



Per Sjostrand - Instalco AB(publ)-Founder - President & CEO



Okay. Thank you very much. And first of all, welcome to this presentation of our Q4 report for 2020. My name is, as you heard, Per Sjostrand, and I'm CEO. And with me today is Robin Boheman, our CFO.



If we go to slide #2, I will give you first a short update on us. We are one of the leading installation groups in the markets of Sweden, Norway, and Finland, a Nordic company. Our main area of operations is installation and service of heating and plumbing, electrical, ventilation, industry, cooling system. And then from last quarter also, the area of technical consulting. I will come back to that.



Then the group now consists of some -- over 85 subsidiaries, and we are nearly 3,900 employees. We have a highly decentralized structure. We are supported by a