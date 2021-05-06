Q1 2021 Instalco AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Per Sjostrand - Instalco AB(publ)-Founder - President, CEO & Director



Okay. Thank you. And first of all, welcome to this presentation of Instalco's Q1 report for 2021. My name is as you heard, Per Sjostrand. I'm CEO of Instalco. And with me today I have Robin Boheman, our CFO; and Fredrik Trahn, IR.



We can start moving to slide number 2, a short update on us. We are one of the leading installation groups in the markets of Sweden, Norway and Finland. Our main business area is installation and service for electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and cooling systems, along with solutions for industry and technical consulting. The group now consists of more than 90 subsidiaries and around 4,000 employees. We have a highly decentralized structure, and we are supported by a small central organization. And as you will see, we have strong profitability and high margins.



But going to Slide #3. And for the last 12 months rolling, our sales increased to SEK 7.4 billion with an adjusted EBITA of SEK 648 million and an adjusted EBITA margin of 8.8%.