Q2 2021 Instalco AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Per Sjostrand - Instalco AB(publ)-Founder - President, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and welcome to this presentation of Instalco's quarter 2 report for this year 2021. My name is, as you heard, Per Sjostrand, I'm the CEO at Instalco. And with me today are Robin Boheman, today, CFO, but from next week, CEO of Instalco. I will come back to that later. Also with us today is Fredrik Trahn, Head of IR.



Starting with Slide #2 and a short update on who are and what we do. Instalco is one of the leading installation groups in the markets of Sweden, Norway and Finland. Our main business area is installation and service for electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and cooling systems, along with solutions for industry and technical consulting. And the group now consists more -- of more than 100 subsidiaries and around 4,300