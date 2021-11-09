Q3 2021 Instalco AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Robin Boheman - Instalco AB(publ)-CEO



Hello everyone, and thank you for joining us on this Q3 presentation 2021 for Instalco. With me today, I have my newly appointed CFO, Christina Kassberg; and also Fredrik Trahn, Head of IR. So just a short introduction of Instalco. I think many of you already know us. So next slide, please.



We are a leading Nordic installation groups. We do heating and plumbing, electrician installation, ventilation, cooling, industry and also our technical consultants that I will come back to a little bit later in the presentation today. Roughly 100 subsidiaries with highly specialized local companies. And as you can see, we're spread out in Norway, Sweden and Finland with Sweden being our largest market. We have roughly 4,600 employees, highly decentralized structure with the support of a small central organization.