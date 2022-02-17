Q4 2021 Instalco AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Robin Boheman - Instalco AB(publ)-CEO



Hello, everyone. Welcome to this Q4 presentation from Instalco. With me today, I have our CFO, Christina Kassberg; and also Fredrik Trahn, Head of IR. And we will guide you to our Q4 and also give a little bit of a summary of 2021.



So just to give a little bit of a start and look at what is Instalco for those of you who haven't followed us. We are a leading Nordic installation group with focus in Sweden, Norway and Finland. Our main business area is installation and service of electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation, cooling system alongside our industrial and technical consultants that will come back to a little bit later in the presentation. We are roughly 110 subsidiaries and 4,900 employees. We are a decentralized structure. We are buying build case. We are supported by a small central