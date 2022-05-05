Q1 2022 Instalco AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Robin Boheman - Instalco AB(publ)-CEO



Hello, everyone. This is Robin Boheman, CEO of Instalco. And with me today, I have CFO, Christina Kassberg; and Fredrik Trahn, Head of IR. Very pleased to today be presenting the Q1 for 2022 for Instalco.



Just a quick follow-up on what Instalco is. We're a leading installation group within heating, plumbing, electrical installation, ventilation, cooling and also industry and technical consultants. We have roughly around 115 subsidiaries, highly specialized local companies. And as you can see on the map, very spread out around the Nordics. About 5,000 employees with a highly decentralized structure, as you can see on the map, and they are supported by a small central organization. And our key thing here is strong profitability with high margins over time. That is what sets us from the rest.



