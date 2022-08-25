Q2 2022 Instalco AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Hi, everyone, and welcome to our Q2 report for 2022. My name is Robin Boheman. I'm the CEO of Instalco. And with me today I have my CFO, Christina Kassberg; and also Fredrik Trahn, Head of IR, with me.



So next slide, please. First of all, for those who don't know us so well, we are a leading installation company within the Nordics. We provide heating and plumbing, electrician, mentation, cooling, industrial installation, which I will come back to a little bit more in detail later in the presentation and also technical consultants.



We are a decentralized structure. So we have about 120 subsidiaries located in the Nordics that are highly specialized and local companies, roughly 5,400 employees. And we are supporting them with a small central organization. And our motto is strong profitability with high margins over time.



So