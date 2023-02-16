Q4 2022 Instalco AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Instalco Q4 presentation for 2022. (Operator Instructions)



Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Robin Boheman. Please go ahead.



Robin Boheman - Instalco AB(publ)-CEO



Welcome to this Q4 presentation of 2022. My name is Robin Boheman, CEO of Instalco. And with me today, I have my CFO, Christina Kassberg; and Fredrik Trahn, Head of IR. So with that, I would like to open the call up.



Just for new listeners, what is Instalco. We are a leading Nordic group within heating and plumbing, electrician, ventilation, cooling, industry and technical consultants. We do project planning, installation service and maintenance and system installation for property and facilities all around Nordics. We have a highly decentralized structure. As you can see on the map here, we have 125 subsidiaries, specialized local companies with unique skill sets that can collaborate within the organization. As you can see, Sweden is our largest market, but we are also establishing ourselves in Finland and Norway, which is