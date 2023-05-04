Q1 2023 Instalco AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Instalco Q1 presentation for 2023. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Robin Boheman. Please go ahead. Hello, everyone, and welcome to this Q1 presentation for Instalco. My name is Robin Boheman. Please go ahead.



Robin Boheman - Instalco AB(publ)-CEO



Hello everyone and welcome to this Q1 presentation for Instalco. My name is Robin Boheman. I'm the CEO of Instalco. And with me today, I have my CFO, Christina Kassberg; and Fredrik Trahn, Head of IR. Just to start off a little bit and give you an update. This is Instalco. Instalco is one of the leading installation groups in the Nordic market, so Sweden, Norway and Finland. Our main business areas is installation, service, design, planning of electricity, heating and plumbing, ventilation, cooling system, along with that we also have solutions for the industry. We also have a technical consultancy part of the group as well.



The group consists of around 130 subsidiaries with a highly de-central structure, as you can see on the