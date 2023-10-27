Q3 2023 Instalco AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Robin Boheman - Instalco AB(publ)-CEO



Hello everyone and welcome to this presentation of Instalco's report for the third quarter 2023. My name is Robin Boheman and I'm the CEO of Instalco, and with me today I have our CFO, Christina Kassberg.



Instalco is one of the leading installation groups in the market, Sweden, Norway and Finland. Our main business area is installation of electricity, heating and plumbing and ventilation along with solutions for the industry and technical consulting. We are a highly decentralized company, running through 130 subsidiaries, specialized local companies within the Nordics.



We have over 6,000 employees, and we are driving the green transformation with a strong underlying market. So these 130 subsidiaries are run locally and I will come back to that a little bit later in the presentation as