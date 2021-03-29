Mar 29, 2021 / NTS GMT

Winnie Lei - Suncity Group Holdings Limited - Senior Director, Investor Relations



Greetings everyone. Thank you for participating in Suncity Group Holdings Limited, 1383 and Summit Ascent Holdings Limited, 102, 2020 Annual Results Conference Call. This is Winnie, Investor Relations Senior Director at Suncity.



The Suncity and Summit Ascent team joining me here today on today's call include Mr. Andrew Lo, Vice Chairman at Summit Ascent and Executive Director at Suncity; Mr. Anthony Chiu, Chief Financial Officer at Suncity; Mr. Mike Yip, Finance Director at Summit Ascent. Copies of our media release, stock exchange announcement and PowerPoint presentation files are available on Suncity and Summit Ascent's website, respectively, which also includes our disclaimers.



As this call is going to be recorded, please note that we will only discuss the 2 listed companies, 1383 and 102 on this call. So I'm sure a lot of you have already heard of Suncity and Summit Ascent's recent corporate developments already. But if you haven't, let me just go through a quick recap.



Since October 2020, 1383