May 16, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, dear ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the conference and webcast dedicated to the announcement of consolidated financial and operating performance of Inter RAO Group for the first quarter 2019.
I'm giving floor to Larisa Sadovnikova, Head of IR.
Larisa Sadovnikova - Public Joint Stock Company Inter RAO UES - Head of IR
Good afternoon, dear ladies and gentlemen. Inter RAO is happy to see you on our webcast. Today we're going to present consolidated financial and operating results for the first quarter. So the participants will be Aleksey Maslov, Head of Strategy and Investments. He will tell you about the key operating results and key efficiency improvement initiatives. Evgeniy Miroshnichenko, Member of the Board and Head of Finance, will tell you about finance and the financial results under the IFRS. Alexandra Panina, Member of the Management Board and Head of -- and -- so they will tell you about our performance and answer your questions after the presentation. Q&A session will follow the presentation. So you will be able to ask
Q1 2019 Inter RAO YEES PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript
May 16, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...