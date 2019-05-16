Q1 2019 Inter RAO YEES PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, dear ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the conference and webcast dedicated to the announcement of consolidated financial and operating performance of Inter RAO Group for the first quarter 2019.



I'm giving floor to Larisa Sadovnikova, Head of IR.



Larisa Sadovnikova - Public Joint Stock Company Inter RAO UES - Head of IR



Good afternoon, dear ladies and gentlemen. Inter RAO is happy to see you on our webcast. Today we're going to present consolidated financial and operating results for the first quarter. So the participants will be Aleksey Maslov, Head of Strategy and Investments. He will tell you about the key operating results and key efficiency improvement initiatives. Evgeniy Miroshnichenko, Member of the Board and Head of Finance, will tell you about finance and the financial results under the IFRS. Alexandra Panina, Member of the Management Board and Head of -- and -- so they will tell you about our performance and answer your questions after the presentation. Q&A session will follow the presentation. So you will be able to ask