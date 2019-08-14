Aug 14, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Disclosure Conference of the Inter RAO Group for the first half of the year 2019. You can ask your questions in the relevant presentation screen.
Now I'm giving it to the Head of the Strategy and Investments -- Head of Investor Relations, Larisa Sadovnikova.
Larisa Sadovnikova - Public Joint Stock Company Inter RAO UES - Head of IR
Good afternoon, dear colleagues. Inter RAO is happy to see you again, and we are ready to present our operating and financial performance. This 6 months were very good for the Inter RAO Group, where we delivered strong -- strong performance. We also got -- increased our weighting in the MSCI Index. And we announced the first results of the long-term KOM market. Today, the speakers will be Evgeniy Miroshnichenko, CFO; and Aleksey Maslov, Head of Strategy and Investments. And also the Q&A session will be after the presentation. And also it will feature Alexandra Panina, Head of Internal Electricity Generation and our Deputy Adviser of the CEO.
And now, I'm giving the floor
