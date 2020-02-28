Full Year 2019 Inter RAO EES PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Feb 28, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Larisa Sadovnikova - Public Joint Stock Company Inter RAO UES - Head of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Inter RAO is happy to see you, and we are ready to present our consolidated financial and operating results of Inter RAO Group for 2019.



Today's speakers will be Evgeniy Miroshnichenko, Member of the Management Board and our CFO; and Aleksey Maslov, Member of the Management Board and Head of Strategy and Investments. In the Q&A session, we will be happy to take your questions. Alexandra Panina will take part in the Q&A session. She's also a Member of the Management Board and Acting Head of the Trading Business; and [Parina Faroushina], adviser to the CEO.



Now I'm giving the floor to Aleksey Maslov, Head of Strategy and Investment.



Maslov Aleksey - Public Joint Stock Company Inter RAO UES - Member of the Management Board and Head of Strategy & Investment Division



Good afternoon. I'm going to present our results for 2019, and I would like to start with the key drivers behind our financial performance in 2019. And let's