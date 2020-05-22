Q1 2020 Inter RAO EES PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

May 22, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, we are happy to welcome you at our call today to disclose Inter RAO Group IFRS Financial and Operating Results for Q1 2020. This conference call is going to be recorded.



Over to Ms. Larisa Sadovnikova, Head of Investor Relations Director. Larisa, over to you.



Larisa Sadovnikova - Public Joint Stock Company Inter RAO UES - Head of IR



Good afternoon, colleagues. Inter RAO Group is happy to welcome you to its regular webcast service. We are going to disclose our consolidated operating and financial results for the first quarter 2020. We are going to have on our call, Mr. Aleksey Viktorovich Maslov, Head of Strategy and Investment Block, Member of the Management Committee; Mr. Evgeniy Miroshnichenko, Head of the Financial Incentive for Inter RAO. And we're going to have a Q&A session after all the speakers have finished their presentations. The questions will be answered, on top of the speakers, by Ms. Alexandra Panina, who is Acting Head of Trading Block and Member of the Management Committee as well as Adviser to Inter RAO