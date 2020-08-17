Aug 17, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call dedicated to the disclosure of Inter RAO Group consolidated financial operating results for the first half of 2020. Please note that this conference is being recorded today.



Now I'm giving the floor to Larisa Sadovnikova, Head of IR.



Larisa Sadovnikova - Public Joint Stock Company Inter RAO UES - Head of IR



Good afternoon. We are happy to see you, and we are ready to present our consolidated operating and financial results for the first half of 2020. Today's speakers will be Aleksey Maslov, member of the Management Board and Head of Strategy and Investments; and Evgeniy Miroshnichenko, member of the Management Board and CFO; Alexandra Panina, is on her annual vacation. Now I give the floor to Mr. Maslov.



Maslov Aleksey - Public Joint Stock Company Inter RAO UES - Member of the Management Board and Head of Strategy & Investment Division



Good afternoon, dear (inaudible). Now I'm going to present consolidated operating and financial performance for the