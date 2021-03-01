Mar 01, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call dedicated to the disclosure of consolidated financial and operating results of Inter RAO Group for the full year 2020. Today's conference call is recorded.
And now I'm giving the floor to Larisa Sadovnikova, Head of Investor Relations. Please speak.
Larisa Sadovnikova - Public Joint Stock Company Inter RAO UES - Head of IR
[Interpreted] Good afternoon. Inter RAO is happy to see you at our webcast and conference call dedicated to 2020 full year, our operating and financial results. Today's speaker will be Evgeniy Miroshnichenko, our Member of the Management Board and CFO; Alexandra Panina, Member of the Management Board and Head of Trading; and Aleksey Maslov, Member of the Management Board and Head of Strategy and Investments. The presentation will be followed by the Q&A session. And also [Marina Farushna] will take part, adviser to the CEO.
Now I'm giving the floor to the Head of Strategy and Investments, Aleksey Maslov.
Maslov Viktorovich Aleksey
Q4 2020 Inter RAO YEES PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript
