Q3 2021 Inter RAO YEES PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Nov 25, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to conference calls for operating and financial result of Inter RAO Group for 9 months 2021. For your information, this conference call will be recorded. Now I'm giving the floor to Larisa Sadovnikova.



Larisa Sadovnikova - Public Joint Stock Company Inter RAO UES - Head of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We are starting our traditional webcast dedicated to the financial results of Inter RAO Group under IFRS for 9 months 2021. My name is Larisa Sadovnikova, and I'm Head of IR. Today, we are happy to present our reports, and we are ready to take your questions.



The presentation will be delivered by Aleksey Maslov, Head of Strategy and Investments; and Evgeniy Miroshnichenko, our CFO. Unfortunately, due to the in-person meeting of the council of the market where important issues of the energy market, acting Head of Trading, Alexandra Panina, will not be able to join us today. But before the webcast, she recorded her part of the presentation. So we will play it back for you and discuss it.



First, we'll start