Half Year 2023 Investis Holding SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

StÃ©phane Bonvin - Investis Holding SA - CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to this half-year results 2023 presentation. And thank you for your interest in Investis. I have today with me, RenÃ© HÃ¤sler, our CFO; and Laurence Bienz, our Investor Relation.



The agenda will be as follows. I will start with the highlights, and I will continue with the market trends. And RenÃ© HÃ¤sler will present you the financial overview, and I will conclude with the outlook before the Q&A session.



As introduction, I want to come back to 2022. In '21, we saw inflation coming, and we decide to disinvest a part of our portfolio with the goal to take advantage first of the excellent market condition to reduce our debt and our LTV, and also to be able to invest again in our portfolio at the higher yield. This decision was the good one as we saw during this first six months, first, a contraction in the volume of transaction, but also a decrease of the price for residential properties in Romandie.



Our view now is that the increase of interest rate had an impact of