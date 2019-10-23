Q3 2019 Itera ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Arne MjÃ¸s - Itera ASA - CEO



Okay. Welcome everyone to Itera's interim report for the third quarter. My name is Arne MjÃ¸s, I'm the Chief Executive Officer, and I will present the highlights of the quarter, and also the business review section. And then, Bent Hammer, CFO of Itera, will take you through the financial review and also some comments about the outlook.



Okay. Let's start with the highlights for the third quarter. I think we had a very strong growth in what we call the core digital business, which represents about 77% of Itera. So the revenue growth was 10% and the EBIT margin was 9%. As we are told about, we also have data centers. We're transforming the data center into the cloud business. So when I take the total figures, we had revenue of NOK 128 million compared to NOK 121 million in the previous -- in the same quarter 2018. That represent a growth of 6%. So if I look at the gross profit, it was NOK 111 million compared to NOK 102 million, which represent growth of 9% year-over-year. And the EBIT in this third quarter was NOK 9.9 million compared to NOK 6.4 million