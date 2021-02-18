Q4 2020 Itera ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Arne MjÃ¸s - Itera ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the interim report for the fourth quarter for Itera.



Next slide, please. We will present -- yes, the walk-through is the same as they have been in the previous 3 quarters. I will start with the highlights of the quarter, the business review, and then Chief Financial Officer, Bent Hammer, will walk through the financial review and the outlook. There will also be a chat that you can also pose some questions during the presentation. So we'll look into the chat at the end of the presentation in the Q&A session. Both Bent Hammer and myself, we are sitting at home office due to the COVID-19. So this will be a fully digital presentation.



Let's go to Slide 3, and start with the highlights of the fourth quarter. We show quite high growth and profitability in our core digital business. This is -- represents about 81% of the total business of Itera. So that's everything, except from the data center operation that we are transforming into the cloud. So if I look at the gross profit or the net revenue, growth was