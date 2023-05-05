May 05, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Birna Einarsdottir - Ãslandsbanki hf.-CEO&Member of Executive Board
Good morning, and welcome to Ãslandsbanki. Today, we are presenting the financial results for the first quarter of 2023. I am Birna Einarsdottir. I'm the CEO of Ãslandsbanki, and with me here today is JÃ³n Ãmarsson, like before, our CFO. Thank you all very much for taking the time to join us this morning. We know this is a busy time for both analysts and investors.
We are happy with the outcome of the first quarter, and I'm looking forward to take you through the highlights. And then JÃ³n Gudni, like before, will take you through the details of the financials. Following the presentation, we will have a Q&A session. You can participate in the session via the conference call using the dial-in details and the operator will give you the floor or you can submit questions in writing using the webcast form.
But moving over to the highlights. We are presenting today strong and good financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The profit was ISK 6.2 billion, 11.4%
Q1 2023 Islandsbanki hf Earnings Call Transcript
May 05, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...