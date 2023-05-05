Q1 2023 Islandsbanki hf Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Birna Einarsdottir - Ãslandsbanki hf.-CEO&Member of Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to Ãslandsbanki. Today, we are presenting the financial results for the first quarter of 2023. I am Birna Einarsdottir. I'm the CEO of Ãslandsbanki, and with me here today is JÃ³n Ãmarsson, like before, our CFO. Thank you all very much for taking the time to join us this morning. We know this is a busy time for both analysts and investors.



We are happy with the outcome of the first quarter, and I'm looking forward to take you through the highlights. And then JÃ³n Gudni, like before, will take you through the details of the financials. Following the presentation, we will have a Q&A session. You can participate in the session via the conference call using the dial-in details and the operator will give you the floor or you can submit questions in writing using the webcast form.



But moving over to the highlights. We are presenting today strong and good financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The profit was ISK 6.2 billion, 11.4%